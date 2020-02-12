Ala. AG addresses deadly year for state’s law enforcement agencies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been a deadly year for Alabama’s law enforcement agencies. State Attorney General Steve Marshall and other leaders and local law enforcement are addressing the matter in a Wednesday morning news conference.
Marshall said a lot of time is spent talking about the state’s overcrowded prisons, but that not nearly enough time is spent talking about the victims. He urged parents and teachers to talk to children about respecting law enforcement.
“An attack on law enforcement in Alabama is an attack on all citizens,” Marshall said, adding that he’ll see to it that anyone who harms a law enforcement officer will be prosecuted to the fullest extent.
Marshall took the time to speak about each individual officer gunned down in the line of duty.
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham also spoke, humanizing the badge as he talked about Sheriff Williams, one of his closest friends. “It takes all of us working together to make sure this isn’t a dying profession,” he said.
The seven law enforcement officers shot to death over the last 13 months include:
- Sgt. WyTasha Lamar Carter of the Birmingham Police Department - Jan. 13, 2019
- Officer Sean Paul Tuder of the Mobile Police Department - Jan. 20, 2019
- Officer William Ray Buechner, Jr. of the Auburn Police Division - May 19, 2019
- Investigator Dornell Cousette of the Tuscaloosa Police Department - Sept. 16, 2019
- Sheriff John “Big John” Williams, Sr. of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office - Nov. 23, 2019
- Agent Billy Fred Clardy, III of the Huntsville Police Department - Dec. 6, 2019
- Officer Nick O’Rear of the Kimberly Police Department - Feb. 5, 2020
Not included in this list is Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy Julius Jamal “Jay” Dailey, who was killed in the line of duty on June 11, 2019. Unlike each other officer’s death by gunshot, Deputy Dailey’s death was the result of a vehicle crash.
