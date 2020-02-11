Trash Pandas’ single-game tickets go on sale March 14th

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Trash Panda fans will soon be able to buy single-game tickets for the team’s inaugural season. That includes tickets to the team’s April 15th home opener.
The team announced Tuesday that single-game tickets will go on-sale Saturday, March 14th and Sunday, March 15th at Toyota Field. Online single-game ticket sales won’t begin until March 16th.
The team will also open its Toyota Field box office and “The Junkyard” team store on Saturday March 14th.
"We can now answer the number one question Trash Pandas fans have asked for more than a year: 'When do single-game tickets go on sale?'," said President and CEO, Ralph Nelson, "We appreciate the patience, enthusiasm and support our fanbase has shown throughout this journey and we are excited that this day is finally upon us.
“Like all Trash Pandas events leading to Opening Day, this will be a party - all weekend long.”
- Toyota Field: Saturday, March 14th: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Toyota Field: Sunday, March 15th: 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Online ticket sales begin: March 16th
- Box seats: $16 in advance, $18 day of game
- Reserved seats: $14 in advance, $16 day of game
- General admission: $8
Season tickets and 23-game “mini-plans” are available for sale now.
The Trash Pandas also released a list of promotional nights for the upcoming season. The Trash Pandas will end their April 15th home-opener with a fireworks show. \
“We are working non-stop to create a memorable fan experience every time we open the gates at Toyota Field,” said Lindsey Knupp, Vice President of Marketing, Promotions and Entertainment. “Promotions and giveaways are the first step to an unforgettable night at the ballpark. “We are grateful to our sponsors, without whom many of these great nights for our fans would be possible.”
April 15, 6:35 p.m., Opening Night Fireworks Spectacular, sponsored by Toyota
April 16, 6:35 p.m., Seat cushions, first 4,000 fans 15-over, sponsored by Crestwood Medical
April 17, 7:05 p.m., College Night/Free Shirt Friday, first 2,000 fans 15-over, sponsored by Calhoun Community College
April 18, 6:05 p.m., Fireworks, sponsored by WOW!/2020 Magnet Schedule, first 5,000 fans
April 19, 2:05 p.m., Athletic socks, first 1,500 kids 14-under, sponsored by Bill Penney Toyota
April 25, 6:05 p.m., Fireworks
April 26, 2:05 p.m., The Bright Side Sports Dog Performance
April 27, 6:35 p.m., Mutt Monday/Dog leashes, first 500 dogs, sponsored by Leidos
April 28, 6:35 p.m., Sprocket Trash Can Bobblehead, first 1,500 kids 14-under, sponsored by Kirkland’s Pest Control
April 29, 12:05 p.m., Class Field Trip/Education Day
May 6, 6:35 p.m., Dance Night
May 7, 6:35 p.m., Fireworks
May 8, 7:05 p.m., Free Shirt Friday, first 2,000 fans 15-over
May 9, 6:05 p.m., “Star Wars” Night/” Star Wars” Jersey Auction/Fireworks
May 10, 2:05 p.m., Mother’s Day/Wine Glass giveaway, 2,000 women 15-over/Mother’s Day Cap Raffle
May 16, 6:05 p.m., Armed Forces Day/Armed Forces Jersey Auction/Fireworks
May 17, 2:05 p.m., Sprocket Jersey Bobblehead, 1,500 kids 14-under, sponsored by Lexus May 18, 6:35 p.m., Mutt Monday/Dog Bowls, first 500 dogs May 19, 6:35 p.m., International Day/Mini Flags, sponsored by GlobalTies Alabama
May 21, 6:35 p.m., Fireworks, sponsored by Inline Electric Supply
May 22, 7:05 p.m., Huntsville Stars Throwback/Throwback Jersey Auction/Free Shirt Friday, first 2,000 fans 15- over
May 23, 6:05 p.m., Scout Sleepover/Fireworks
May 25, 12:05 p.m., Memorial Day/Military Cap, first 2,000 fans 15-over, sponsored by WOW!
June 1, 6:35 p.m., Mutt Monday/Dog Bandannas, first 500 dogs
June 2, 6:35 p.m., Stadium Replica, first 4,000 fans 15-over, sponsored by Toyota
June 4, 6:35 p.m., Fireworks
June 5, 7:05 p.m., LGBQT Night/Free Shirt Friday, first 2,000 fans 15-over
June 17, 6:35 p.m., Soccer Night
June 18, 6:35 p.m., Fireworks
June 19, 7:05 p.m., Free Shirt Friday, first 2,000 fans 15-over
June 20, 6:05 p.m., Fireworks, sponsored by Budweiser
June 21, 2:05 p.m., Father’s Day/Adult Cap/Father’s Day Cap Raffle, first 2,000 men 15-over
June 30, 6:35 p.m., Faith and Family Night
July 2, 6:35 p.m., Fireworks, sponsored by Lexus
July 3, 7:05 p.m., Third of July Fireworks Spectacular/Patriotic Jersey Raffle/Patriotic Cap Raffle
July 10, 7:05 p.m., Free Shirt Friday, first 2,000 fans 15-over
July 11, 6:05 p.m., Fireworks
July 13, 6:05 p.m., Mutt Monday/Dog Chew Toy, first 500 dogs
July 14, 12:05 p.m., Camp Day
July 23, 6:35 p.m., Fireworks
July 24, 7:05 p.m., Free Shirt Friday, first 2,000 fans 15-over
July 25, 6:05 p.m., Christmas in July/Fireworks
July 26, 5:05 p.m., Kids Club Parade
Aug. 6, 6:35 p.m., Fireworks
Aug. 7, 7:05 p.m., Free Shirt Friday, first 2,000 fans 15-over
Aug. 8, 6:05 p.m., Fireworks
Aug. 10, 6:35 p.m., Mutt Monday
Aug. 13, 6:35 p.m., Fireworks
Aug. 14, 7:05 p.m., Superhero Night/Superhero Jersey Auction/Free Shirt Friday, first 2,000 fans 15-over
Aug. 15, 6:05 p.m., Fireworks
Aug. 24, 6:35 p.m., Mutt Monday
Aug. 26, 6:35 p.m., Football & Cheer Day
Aug. 27, 6:35 p.m., Fireworks
Sept. 3, 6:35 p.m., Fireworks
Sept. 4, 7:05 p.m., Havoc Hockey Night/Havoc Free Shirt Friday, first 2,000 fans 15-over
Sept. 5, 6:05 p.m., Fireworks
Sept. 7, 12:05 p.m., Fan Appreciation Day/2021 Magnet Schedule, first 5,000 fans
