Second Chance Job Fair returning to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A job fair to help people in need of a second career chance is just weeks away.
The Huntsville-Madison County Chamber is bringing back the Second Chance Job Fair.
It helps bridge the gap for people who dropped out of high school, are unemployed, or are underemployed.
The job fair is March 5 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Richard Showers Recreation Center.
Please contact the Alabama Career Center at 256-851-0537 if you’d like help getting your resume ready.
There will be an additional Second Chance Job Fair on March 10 in Decatur. Click here for details.
