Madison to purchase embattled Three Springs facility, turn it into community center

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - At Monday night’s City Council meeting, a unanimous vote gave the green light for a tentative project to turn the embattled Three Springs juvenile facility into community center.
The facility that housed troubled youth closed last August. Several escapes and an outcry from the community led to this decision.
“We based our decision on events that have happened," said Steve Smith, council president. "I think once we got through that we realized there is an opportunity to make that situation even better for our community.”
Mayor Paul Finley announced plans for the center to include meeting space, a gym, and a pool.
“Hopefully we will see the ribbon cutting pretty soon. I think the work in the beginning is going to be a financial decision. A lot of it depends on purchase price," said Smith. "Then, depending on where that comes in, we’ll see how much is left over and how much renovations will cost. It’s just a financial decision moving forward.”
The final appraisal should be complete in the coming days.
The final purchase could happen as early as the next council meeting.
