Madison declares March 30 ‘Women Owned Business Day’

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Madison proclaimed March 30, 2020 “Women Owned Business Day” to celebrate female entrepreneurial business and its growth in the community.
The presentation was made during Monday night’s City Council meeting.
According to the proclamation, Alabama has an estimated 152,800 women owned firms, employing just over 110,500 people with combined sales of $18 billion. The state ranks 17 in the nation for women-owned businesses.
In Madison, they had 1,399 women owned firms as of 2012.
Tracey Boon owns Progressive Academy of Dance in Madison. She has been in her Sullivan Street studio since 2017.
“I think, especially in the day and age that we live in where I feel like people are opening up a dialogue about opportunities for all kind of people, all walks of life. I think we are the living testimony of that idea. And the fact that we patron mostly girls in this facility, I think it just goes to inspire and empower them to know that they can do this or literally anything they want to do in their future,” said Boon.
