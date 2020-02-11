Madison County man pleads guilty to killing motorcyclist

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man charged with murder in a 2017 fatal motorcycle crash pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter Tuesday morning.
Jerome Leon Leslie was indicted for murder in January of 2019. That was nearly two years after he hit and killed motorcyclist Ronald Creech II.
According to Madison County Prosecutor Shauna Barnett, Leslie was set to take a plea agreement on Monday, but backed out at the last minute and hired a new attorney.
Tuesday morning his trial was to begin, but Leslie then decided to enter a blind plea to a manslaughter charge. Because Leslie made a blind plea, there is no agreement for his sentence.
His sentencing is set for March 27th at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.