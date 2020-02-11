Limestone County judge pleads not guilty to theft, using position for personal gain

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County Judge Douglas Patterson pleaded not guilty to multiple charges on Tuesday morning.
Judge Patterson appeared in court for his arraignment where he pleaded not guilty to using his position for personal gain, financial exploitation of the elderly, and theft.
His trial date was set for June 15th.
Patterson was indicted on those charges in December after an investigation launched by the Alabama Attorney General. Patterson is suspended while the case works its way through the justice system.
He’s accused of stealing money from a juvenile court fund, taking advantage of an elderly man, and from taking money from the estate of a client.
