Lawyer denies Limestone County judge wrote letter admitting guilt
Limestone County Judge Douglas Patterson (Source: Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | February 11, 2020 at 7:51 AM CST - Updated February 11 at 7:55 AM

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A lawyer for Limestone County Judge Douglas Patterson now says the judge did not write a letter that seemed to admit his guilt.

“He didn’t write the letter. He did not compose that letter, I can tell you that,” Patterson’s lawyer told our partners at the Decatur Daily.

The letter in question was sent to the Limestone County Presiding Judge Robert Baker on December 17. That was less than a week after he was indicted on multiple charges, including using his office for personal gain, financial exploitation of the elderly, and theft.

The letter reads in part, “No excuses are offered, because the things I did were not, and are not, excusable.”

When asked who wrote the letter if Patterson didn’t, his lawyer said, ““I’ll just say this — this is an accurate statement: He did not compose that letter.”

Patterson has been suspended from his duties as judge. An arraignment is scheduled for him Tuesday afternoon.

