Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY SHOOTING-SENTENCING
Man who shot, killed fellow college student faces 10 years
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A former Northern Arizona University student who pleaded guilty in a deadly shooting on campus is facing up to 10 years in prison. Steven Jones is set to be sentenced Thursday in the death of 20-year-old Colin Brough. The shooting happened on the university's Flagstaff campus in October 2015. Three others were injured. Rather than risk a potential second-degree murder conviction at trial, Jones pleaded guilty to manslaughter and three counts of aggravated assault. The minimum Jones could serve under an agreement with prosecutors is five years. The agreement came years after jurors deadlocked on charges in Jones' first trial and ahead of a second trial.
TUCSON INFANT DIES
Tucson man pleads guilty in death of his girlfriend's infant
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of child abuse in the death of his girlfriend’s baby. Pima County prosecutors say 21-year-old Nicholes Liggens entered his plea Monday and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 6. Liggens had been facing a charge of first-degree murder. Authorities say Liggens was watching his girlfriend's 4-month-old baby in December 2018 when the child was found unresponsive at an apartment complex. Investigators say the baby suffered significant head trauma and died a few days later at a Tucson hospital. They say Liggens also hurt his girlfriend’s other child, who was 3 years old at the time.
GIRLFRIEND'S DEATH-SUSPECT PLEA
Tucson man facing prison term in 2018 death of girlfriend
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson man accused in the 2018 killing of his live-in girlfriend has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. Pima County prosecutors say 23-year-old Joshua Hilaire was facing charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and robbery. He has pleaded guilty to an amended count of domestic violence-related second-degree murder. Prosecutors say the plea carries a presumptive sentence of 16 years in prison and a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. Hilaire is scheduled to be sentenced on March 23.He’s been in the county jail since turning himself in to Tucson police two days after the May 6, 2018 death of 18-year-old Rosaura Hernandez. She was found dead inside the apartment she shared with Hilaire.
LOTTERY FRAUD SCHEME-SENTENCING
Federal judge in Tucson sentences man in lottery fraud case
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A federal judge in Tucson has sentenced a man to 21 months in prison for laundering funds from a lottery fraud scheme that targeted elderly people. Prosecutors say Morgan Alek Forrester also was ordered to pay $176,000 in restitution. Forrester is among four co-defendants charged in the conspiracy. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering. Prosecutors say Forrester participated in scheme where Jamaican-based scammers called elderly U.S. victims and falsely stated they had won a lottery. In order to receive their winnings, the elderly victims were told they must first submit money for taxes and fees.
AP-US-PHOENIX-AIRPORT-RIDE-HAILING
Growing dispute over ride-hailing apps and Phoenix airport
PHOENIX (AP) — A dispute between ride-hailing companies and the city of Phoenix is deepening as Arizona state lawmakers introduced legislation that would bar raising fees on Uber and Lyft at Sky Harbor airport. The latest salvo in the growing fight is an attempt by state lawmakers to keep a free-flow of ride-hailing companies servicing the main airport in one of the U.S.'s largest cities. The proposal from Republican Rep. Travis Grantham is designed to prevent new fees Phoenix wants to impose even if the state Supreme Court rules that they are legal. The new $4 fee on dropoffs and pickups was set to take effect Feb. 1 and replace a $2.66 fee just on dropoffs.
LAWMAKER PAY
Arizona lawmakers look to boost their daily expense pay
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona lawmakers are trying again to raise the amount they receive for daily expenses, this time with a proposal that will only boost pay for lawmakers who live outside Maricopa County. The proposal approved Monday by the Senate Government Committee would increase daily expense pay for those lawmakers from $60 a day to the federal rate of nearly $190 per day. The proposal appears to address the concerns Republican Gov. Doug Ducey raised when he vetoed a measure last year that would have boosted expenses for all lawmakers.
COPPER MINE-COURT RULING
Judge overturns agency's OK for new copper mine in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A federal judge in Tucson has overturned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s approval of plans for a new copper mine in southeastern Arizona. The $1.9 billion open-pit mine project has been in the planning stages since 2005. But it has been in legal limbo since a federal court ruling halted work July 31 _ a day before its scheduled construction start. Lawyers for the Tucson-based Center for Biological Diversity said federal agencies have failed to protect public land and resources in mountains that are home to endangered jaguars and cougars, black bears and deer.
UTILITY REGULATORS-ARIZONA
Arizona lawmaker wants appointed utility commission
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters may be asked to decide in November whether they should continue electing utility regulators or let the governor choose who approves electricity and natural gas prices. The debate comes amid growing scrutiny of political spending by Arizona Public Service, the state's largest electricity provider, and a commitment by its new chief executive not to spend money on races for the Arizona Corporation Commission. The proposal is scheduled for a hearing in the Senate Commerce Committee on Thursday. Placing the question on the November ballot requires a majority vote in the full House and Senate.