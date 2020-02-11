HudsonAlpha researching cotton improvements

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The cotton industry is huge across north Alabama. Researchers want to make improvements to the crop.
Researchers at HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology are working to transform the way we think of cotton and the way it is used.
They are using grants to create “elite” cotton strains and even see whether they can grow colored cotton. Researchers say that would reduce the environmental footprint of dye use.
They also hope to create flame-retardant cotton to protect the people who wear cotton clothing.
Scientists are also working on sending cotton to space. They want to see whether cultivating cotton in zero gravity may alter the genetics of the crop.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.