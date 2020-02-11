Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies' rebuilding plan is ahead of even the most optimistic schedule. They have won more games before the All-Star break than predicted and currently hold the No. 8 spot in the West. General manager Zach Kleiman says the Grizzlies had high hopes but that it's fair to say they've exceeded any realistic expectations. Memphis finally traded Andre Iguodala and got Justise Winslow for him at the NBA deadline last week in its latest flurry of moves. Kleiman says now the Grizzlies will play games that matter down the stretch.