Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Jacob Markstrom stopped 36 shots, and Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller each had a goal and an assist to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 6-2 win over the Nashville Predators. Zack MacEwen, Brandon Sutter, Jordie Benn and Jake Virtanen also scored on a night Vancouver retired the numbers of former stars Daniel and Henrik Sedin. Craig Smith and Mikael Granlund scored for the Predators. Pekka Rinne gave up four goals on 17 shots in 20:58. Juuse Saros stopped 13 of 15 shots the rest of the way.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies' rebuilding plan is ahead of even the most optimistic schedule. They have won more games before the All-Star break than predicted and currently hold the No. 8 spot in the West. General manager Zach Kleiman says the Grizzlies had high hopes but that it's fair to say they've exceeded any realistic expectations. Memphis finally traded Andre Iguodala and got Justise Winslow for him at the NBA deadline last week in its latest flurry of moves. Kleiman says now the Grizzlies will play games that matter down the stretch.
NEW YORK (AP) — Tamika Catchings, Lauren Jackson and Swin Cash are headed to the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame. The trio headline the Class of 2020. Joining the three former WNBA stars are Carol Callan (contributor), Carol Stiff (contributor), Sue Donohoe (contributor) and Debbie Brock (veteran player).
UNDATED (AP) — Baylor remains atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll in a week that saw preseason No. 1 Michigan State fall out. The Bears received 48 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel to stay at No. 1 for the fourth straight week. No. 2 Gonzaga had 15 first-place votes and No. 3 Kansas got one. San Diego State and Louisville rounded out the top five. Seton Hall was the only change among the top 10 after moving up two spots to No. 10. Michigan State dropped out of the rankings from No. 16 following a three-game losing streak.