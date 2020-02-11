Gilkeson, VMI visit Chattanooga

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Chattanooga has been fueled by senior leadership this year while VMI has relied on freshmen. Seniors Ryan, David Jean-Baptiste, Ramon Vila, Rod Johnson and Stefan Kenic have combined to account for 73 percent of Chattanooga's scoring this season and 81 percent of the team's points over its last five games. On the other hand, freshmen Gilkeson, Travis Evee and Kamdyn Curfman have combined to account for 45 percent of the team's scoring this year.