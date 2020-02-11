FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for morning flooding

Pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall will continue through mid to late morning, please use caution when traveling as flooded roads may be possible along with ponding on the roadways. Showers look to gradually subside by the early afternoon leaving us mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s. More light scattered rain will develop by the evening commute and will linger overnight, lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. Cloudy skies and breezy south winds will start the day on Wednesday before more rain showers will develop, highs will be warm in the upper 60s.