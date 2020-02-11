FIRST ALERT: Flood threat during your morning commute

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of flooding across the Tennessee Valley associated with the heavy rainfall we saw overnight.
Pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall will continue through mid to late morning, please use caution when traveling as flooded roads may be possible along with ponding on the roadways.
Showers look to gradually subside by the early afternoon leaving us mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s. More light scattered rain will develop by the evening commute and will linger overnight, lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. Cloudy skies and breezy south winds will start the day on Wednesday before more rain showers will develop, highs will be warm in the upper 60s.
The FIRST ALERT is out for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Timing is still a bit uncertain, but we will likely be tracking a line of thunderstorms moving across the Tennessee Valley late Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning. The biggest concerns will be additional heavy rainfall and flooding with the storms, but damaging wind gusts, frequent lighting and evening isolated spin-up tornadoes will be possible.
Rain showers will end by late morning on Thursday followed by clearing skies, highs will be in the low to middle 50s. Cooler air arrives by Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s. More rain showers and thunderstorms are expected by Sunday.
