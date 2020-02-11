Firefighters respond to fire at Hazel Green neighborhood

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on the scene of a house fire in a Hazel Green neighborhood.
Firefighters were called to an address on Sweetgum Road around 3AM Tuesday morning. The fire was still burning as of 4:15AM.
The fire, which crews believe may have started in the garage, engulfed the entire home within minutes. The home appears to be a total loss.
Two people who live at the house escaped. WAFF has a crew at the scene working to determine if anyone else was inside the home.
Crews from Meridianville, Toney, Hazel Green and Bobo Fire responded to the home.
