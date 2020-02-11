Decatur drug search leads to man wanted in multiple counties

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - An investigation at a Decatur home last week resulted in a wanted man’s arrest.
On Feb. 6, the Decatur Police Department assisted the ALEA/Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit on a narcotics search warrant in the 900 block of Bird Spring Road.
Police say four occupants were detained without incident.
Police say they found methamphetamine, marijuana, numerous firearms, and U.S. currency.
Brandon Elkins was taken into custody for active felony warrants with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
All other subjects on scene were released.
