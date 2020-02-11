Cullman County deputy and K9 injured in wreck

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is in a hospital following a wreck early Tuesday morning.
A spokesman for the sheriff’s office says the deputy was discovered unconscious at a wreck on Highway 69. The deputy’s name has not been released at this time.
An ambulance, believed to be carrying the injured deputy, was seen arriving at Huntsville Hospital around 4AM Tuesday.
His injuries and current condition are not known.
The deputy’s K9 partner was also injured and transported to a local veterinarian.
