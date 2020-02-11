Boy injured in Town Creek tornado receives scholarship letters

TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - 8-year-old Landen Godsey officially received his scholarship offers from Wallace State Community College and the University of Alabama Foundation Tuesday. Landen is the 8-year-old boy injured when a tornado touched down in Town Creek last December. Both of Landen’s parents, Chase and Keisha Godsey, were killed by that tornado.
Landen remains at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham recovering from his injuries.
At the end of December Landen’s family learned that State Senator Garlan Gudger was working with Wallace State Community College to offer Landen two years of free tuition. The University of Alabama Foundation is also putting money towards Landen’s future education.
You can follow Landen’s recovery via the PRAY for Landen Facebook page.
You can also contribute to housing expenses Landen’s new caregivers will face when he leaves the hospital here.
