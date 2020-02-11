Body of missing B’ham teen found at Bayview Lake

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirms the body of a missing 18-year-old man was found Monday at Bayview Lake.
Sean Caribe Avant Jr., of Birmingham was last seen on Thursday, February 6, 2020 between 2-3 p.m. His body was found on the shore next to the lake.
The body was found Monday afternoon near Mulga Loop Road and Bayview Drive. Deputies were called to the scene just after noon.
Sean was reported missing by family members after he did not come home. He was reported to have been in a car with a friend and dropped off at an unknown location.
The coroner’s office will complete an autopsy Tuesday to determine a cause of death.
