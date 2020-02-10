Tuscumbia police investigating woman’s death, asking public for help

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuscumbia police are asking for the public’s help in a death investigation.
The body of an unidentified woman was found Friday night on Davis Court, according to the Times Daily.
Police believe the body had been there for about 8-10 hours. They spent much of the weekend canvassing the neighborhood for details and searching for any surveillance cameras that could help.
Authorities also aren’t sure how the woman died.
“We have many unanswered questions including exactly how she was killed,” Logan said. He also says the woman was well known around the neighborhood.
“We’re continuing to try to put together a timeline from people around that area,” says Logan. “We need anyone living there or around Davis Court, who has surveillance, to share that footage with us.”
Anyone with information on this death investigation is asked to call Tuscumbia police at 256-383-3121.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.