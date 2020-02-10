South Alabama robbery suspect arrested in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A warrant led to two arrests at a home in Decatur.
On Feb. 6, investigators were notified by U.S. marshals of a suspect, identified as Tyrie Martavious Buchanan, who had active warrants for first-degree robbery in Prichard, Alabama.
Police say Buchanan had been seen entering a residence in the 1000 block of Thomas Drive SW in Decatur. Investigators assisted the marshals in serving the warrant on Buchanan at this residence.
Police say Buchanan and another male, Timothy Jerome Pegues, exited the rear of the residence. Police say Pegues tried to prevent investigators and agents from taking Buchanan into custody.
Buchanan would eventually be taken into custody for his active warrant.
Pegues was also taken into custody on charges of obstructing governmental operations and resisting arrest.
Both men were taken to the Morgan County Jail without incident.
Buchanan was held without bond to await extradition to Prichard.
Pegues was held in lieu of a $600 bond.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.