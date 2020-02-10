Several roads flooded across the Tennessee Valley; more rain expected this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Point Mallard Park in Decatur is underwater. Heavy rains forced campers out of this popular spot. Most of the campground is covered in water. Picnic tables, an old satellite dish, and a tire swing are about all that sits above the water. Most everyone made it out with their campers, vehicles, and pets.
Chris Nance moved to higher ground before things got too bad.
“We’re right there. We’re the yellowish shelter thing. It’s actually a corner of the road that’s one of the lowest spots in here. We like it because it’s a big spot. Unfortunately, it’s low so we were one of the first to go,” said Nance.
Nance says there are no hookups where he moved his camper. They’re running short on water. He says he’ll move back to that campground spot - but very unlikely he can do it soon because of more flooding threats coming our way.
Cold Stream and McCutcheon Roads in Lacey’s Spring in Morgan County is also experiencing flooding. We know parts of River Loop Road, Gore Road, and Lower Dry Creek Road are underwater.
Some of the roads are barricaded, some are not.
As a reminder, if you see lots of water on the road, don’t risk driving across. In Morgan County, a water rescue was performed Sunday afternoon. A vehicle was submerged in floodwaters on Sharp Ford Road.
It takes just seconds for your vehicle to get swept away when there’s fast-moving water.
You’re not only endangering your life, but also the lives of first responders.
