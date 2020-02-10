Roads closed in Tennessee Valley due to flooding

(WAFF) - Some roads and areas across the Tennessee Valley are being closed because of flooding, with even rain expected this week.
DEKALB COUNTY
- County Road 70 is closed from County Road 400 to County Road 72 due to an unsafe bridge.
MORGAN COUNTY
- Parts of Point Mallard Park closed due to flooding
LAUDERDALE COUNTY
- Coffee Road under Mitchell Boulevard - CLOSED
- James Spain Drive, Clayborn Liles Drive closed near McFarland Park
COLBERT COUNTY
- Rock Pile recreation area in Muscle Shoals - CLOSED
Authorities want to remind you not to drive through standing water.
We’ll continue to update this web story with more road closures as we get them.
