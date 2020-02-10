NASA leaders praise budget proposal that gives funding bump, but not full wish list

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Monday, the White House unveiled its proposal for a $4.8 trillion dollar budget, and NASA could be cashing in.
President Donald Trump wants $25 billion for NASA (a 12 percent jump from fiscal 2020).
The proposal comes as NASA is looking to send humans to the Moon and ultimately Mars for the Artemis mission.
The target for a lunar landing is 2024.
Marshall Space Flight Center director Jody Singer said the White House proposal will keep the operation going.
“This is one of the strongest budgets in NASA history and represents a nearly 12 percent increase over last year’s request,” she said.
However, the proposal is short of the $5-6 billion increase NASA head Jim Bridenstine had asked for.
NASA Associate Administrator Steve Jurczyk said as a result, the project has slimmed down.
"We've worked with our industry partners to refine estimates, and we've made some trades."
The funding level is expected to keep the work at the Marhshall Space Flight Center on pace, where right now the challenge is to ensure the different pieces from the different private contractors are working together the way they should.
Researchers and engineers are working on the “brain” of the rocket that will launch Americans toward Mars.
It’s now up for Congress to weigh the proposal, and pass the funding.
