Local organization host gun safety awareness meeting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is an organization that advocates for public policy and educates people about gun safety.
There’s a chapter in Huntsville.
“In Alabama we work really hard to raise awareness of the things we can do both legislatively, through public policy and individuals of what people can do to keep themselves safe against guns," said Nancy Mccall, Be SMART Lead of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America Huntsville.
Susan Kirkpatrick, a retired school nurse became a volunteer with the local chapter.
“And after Parkland I felt like I needed to be doing something that is positive that will have an effect to stop gun violence in our Country," said Kirkpatrick.
The Huntsville chapter held a meeting for those who have been impacted by deadly shootings and discussed unintentional shootings that involve children.
“Especially if it is a child, they don’t intend to shoot themselves or someone else, but it happens, and it only happens because the gun was not properly secured,” said Mccall.
Organizers said while it is their goal to protect families, they hope people will understand the importance of gun safety.
“We advocate for people to keep their guns when they’re not being carried for protection and we advocate that they keep them locked up and unloaded and if possible, keep the ammunition in safe storage areas,”said Mccall.
Organizers will head to Montgomery, AL on March 10th for Advocacy Day and they will discuss their concerns to law makers.
