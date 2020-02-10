Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A legal fight over a lost dog could continue in Mississippi, even after the dog's owner has died. The dispute is over a German shepherd named Max that escaped from his owner's Hattiesburg home in 2015. Max got loose when people were providing medical help to his owner, Charles Holt, who was more than 90 years old. Max was caught after weeks and was put in an animal shelter. Holt sued, saying he had been deprived of his property — the dog. A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that the legal claim survives, even though Holt has died.