Landowners suing over planned Decatur overpass

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A group of Limestone County landowners is trying to put a hold on a new overpass planned for the city of Decatur.
The landowners filed a lawsuit against the Alabama Department of Transportation and the federal government.
The lawsuit seeks to stall planned overpass construction at Highway 20 and Bibb Garrett Road.
The overpass plans were made possible thanks to a grant from the federal government.
The landowners who are suing say that proper procedures weren’t followed when the grant was issued. The lawsuit alleges that ALDOT, working closely with the city of Decatur, submitted an outdated set of plans first developed in 2008 for a Bass Pro Shop, to the federal government in hopes of securing a $14.2 million Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development grant. They claim that grant was approved despite changes to the plan.
They also say the overpass construction plans are poorly designed.
