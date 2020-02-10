Ivey, Trump have high approval in new Alabama poll

By TODD STACY, Alabama Daily News
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - A new Alabama Daily News-WBRC-WAFF poll shows Gov. Kay Ivey and President Donald Trump enjoying high approval ratings among voters in Alabama.
In a survey conducted Feb 4-6, 64% of voters approve of the job Ivey is doing as governor while 29% disapprove. For Trump, 58% of Alabama voters approve of his performance as president while 37% disapprove.
The poll was conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy on behalf of Alabama Daily News and its news partners at WAFF Huntsville and WBRC Birmingham. It surveyed 625 registered voters in Alabama with a margin of error of +/-4%.
Ivey’s higher rating can be traced to broader support among African Americans and Democrats. Forty-one percent of black voters said they approve of Ivey’s job performance while 50% said they disapprove. For Trump, just 11% of black voters approve while 78% disapprove.
Trump maintains absolute dominance of the Republican Party in Alabama, according to the survey. A full 97% of Republican voters said they approve of Trump’s job performance while just 1% said they disapprove. Ivey’s rating was slightly less dominant among Republicans with 84% saying they approve and 11% saying they disapprove and 5% unsure.
Gov. Kay Ivey Job Performance by Party
President Donald Trump Job Performance by Party
Gov. Kay Ivey Job Performance by Race
President Donald Trump Job Performance by Race
Gov. Kay Ivey Job Performance by Region
President Donald Trump Job Performance by Region
Methodology
A total of 625 registered Alabama voters were interviewed live by telephone statewide. Those interviewed were randomly selected from a phone-matched Alabama voter registration list that included both land-line and cell phone numbers. Quotas were assigned to reflect voter registration by county.
The margin for error, according to standards customarily used by statisticians, is no more than +/- 4 percentage points. This means that there is a 95% probability that the “true” figure would fall within that range if all voters were surveyed. The margin for error is higher for any subgroup, such as a gender or age grouping.
Copyright 2020 Alabama Daily News. All rights reserved.