Huntsville Police and Five Points community working together to decrease crime

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crime is down in the Five Points community in Huntsville, Monday night HPD officers are meeting with residents to explain why.
Huntsville Police Lt. Michael Johnson said the downward trend is the result of neighbors and officers working together.
Johnson said for the past year Five Points community members have focused on looking out for each other and communicating with police more effectively.
Johnson said their were a few areas of concern when it came to crime for officers and neighbors. Since this partnership began, Johnson said he’s seen a decrease.
“Breaking and entering vehicles cases are way down since we started this program with them," he said. "But it’s about partnership and them talking with us, us talking with them and just homeowners really wanting law enforcement to do something in their neighborhood.”
Johnson says for other areas looking to see similar results, people can’t expect the police to do everything.
“Law enforcement can only do so much," Johnson said. "We need homeowners in specific neighborhoods to take ownership of their neighborhoods. That means communication with your neighbors, something as simple as knowing who your neighbors are. It gives a sense of belonging to everyone if they know somebody is looking out for me when I’m gone.”
If other communities want to get more involved with police Johnson said people should reach out to their specific community watch group.
He also recommends downloading the Nextdoor app, a social media platform that allows neighbors and police to communicate with each other in a private group.
The community meeting is Monday night at 6 o’clock at the Jackson Way Baptist Church, all Five Points community members are encouraged to attend.
