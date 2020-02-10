Heavy rain & flooding likely this week with a severe storm threat midweek

Grab an umbrella and your rain boots because you’re going to need them all week long.
Showers and storms began to move in overnight and will continue throughout the day today. Rainfall will be persistent for much of the day today and at times may be heavy with embedded thunderstorms moving through. Sadly, this rain will continue overnight into Thursday as it looks like a front will stall over the Valley. Because of this, we have the First Alert out for Tuesday due to the threat of flash flooding across the Tennessee Valley. A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Tennessee Valley through Tuesday afternoon due to that heavy rain. Rain totals over the next two days will range from two inches (best case) to five inches across the Tennessee Valley.
The First Alert is out is also out for Wednesday. Additional rain showers will linger into early Wednesday, but there is also the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms for Wednesday afternoon and evening. At this time, damaging wind gusts, additional flooding and a few isolated tornadoes will all be possible with this threat. We are still a few days away, so keep checking back for the very latest information. When this all wraps up on Thursday, many spots will have seen at least five inches of rain, possibly as high as seven to eight inches! However, there will be a push of cold air to close out the week with Friday and Saturday morning temperatures likely into the upper 20s and low 30s.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
