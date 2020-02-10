Heavy rain & flooding likely this week with a severe storm threat midweek

The First Alert is out is also out for Wednesday. Additional rain showers will linger into early Wednesday, but there is also the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms for Wednesday afternoon and evening. At this time, damaging wind gusts, additional flooding and a few isolated tornadoes will all be possible with this threat. We are still a few days away, so keep checking back for the very latest information. When this all wraps up on Thursday, many spots will have seen at least five inches of rain, possibly as high as seven to eight inches! However, there will be a push of cold air to close out the week with Friday and Saturday morning temperatures likely into the upper 20s and low 30s.