Flooding possible tonight & Tuesday with additional heavy rainfall

Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall will continue through the rest of the evening into the overnight hours, an additional 2 to 3 inches of rain will be possible. Although there will be more dry hours expected on Tuesday, the FIRST ALERT is out for potential flooding of roadways, creeks, streams, area rivers and low-lying areas. If you encounter a flooded roadway, please turn around and find an alternative route. Rain showers will continue off and on throughout Tuesday with cloudy skies and highs in the 50s. The FIRST ALERT is also out for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Right now, it looks like a line of thunderstorms will move through Wednesday night that will bring additional heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, damaging winds gusts and even isolated tornadoes.