Flooding possible tonight & Tuesday with additional heavy rainfall

FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the entire Tennessee Valley through Tuesday evening, localized flooding is likely to occur in the next 24 to 48 hours.
Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall will continue through the rest of the evening into the overnight hours, an additional 2 to 3 inches of rain will be possible. Although there will be more dry hours expected on Tuesday, the FIRST ALERT is out for potential flooding of roadways, creeks, streams, area rivers and low-lying areas. If you encounter a flooded roadway, please turn around and find an alternative route. Rain showers will continue off and on throughout Tuesday with cloudy skies and highs in the 50s. The FIRST ALERT is also out for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Right now, it looks like a line of thunderstorms will move through Wednesday night that will bring additional heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, damaging winds gusts and even isolated tornadoes.
This severe threat will end early Thursday morning and rain showers should wind down by Thursday afternoon. Colder air will move in by Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.
