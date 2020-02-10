FIRST ALERT: Tuesday school delays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple school systems across the Tennessee Valley are starting late Tuesday due to flooding concerns.
Due to the threat of heavy rain overnight, we have declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day for potential flooding of roadways, creeks, streams, area rivers and low-lying areas. Please use extreme caution during the morning commute on Tuesday.
A flash flood watch is in effect for the entire Tennessee Valley through Tuesday evening. Localized flooding is likely to occur in the next 24 to 48 hours.
