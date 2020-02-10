FIRST ALERT: HIGH RISK for flash flooding today

Rain has already picked up across the Tennessee Valley this morning and more is on the way as we move throughout your Monday.
The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has placed much of the Tennessee Valley in a “High Risk” for excessive rainfall today and tonight, which is expected to lead to flash flooding. This means that significant, widespread, flash flooding is expected across the area, and unfortunately this is life threatening. In the last 9 years, 51% of WPC High Risks have recorded at least one fatality or injury. These events also wound up creating at least one million dollars in damages more than two thirds of the time. This heavy rain today is likely to impact this evening’s and Tuesday morning’s commute.
The entire Tennessee Valley has been placed in a Flash Flood Watch through Tuesday afternoon. Showers will remain persistent throughout the day today and overnight and by the time we get a brief break later in the morning tomorrow, many of us will have seen 2 to 5 inches of rain. Localized heavier totals of 6 inches or more are possible for some communities as well.
Unfortunately, tonight & tomorrow are not the only days this week that we will see rainfall. More heavy rain is expected Wednesday and Thursday as a second low pressure system will come through the Tennessee Valley later in the day Wednesday. This could bring an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain for much of the area, which will just increase the flooding threat. All in all, parts of the Valley could see anywhere from 5 to 8 inches of rain by the end of the week, with localized amounts possibly as high as 7 to 10 inches.
River flooding will also be an issue as we move into later parts of the week. The Tennessee River is expected to reach moderate flood stage, if not major flood stage, by Thursday in both the Florence and Whitesburg (Ditto Landing) locations. Right now, the river levels in Florence are expected to crest near 27’, which is shy of the 28.99’ level that it crested at last February. At the Ditto Landing location water levels are expected to crest near 25’, which would be two feet higher than the 22.90’ last February, which would lead to greater flooding for areas along the riverbank. Runoff from the rainfall will also lead to some minor to moderate flooding for area streams and creeks as well as other local tributaries.
On top of the flooding threat this week we also have a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center already has the entire Tennessee Valley in a Slight Risk for severe storms in their Day Three Outlook. However, it is still early in the process and confidence is low right now on timing and severity. IF storms do pan out, it looks like it will be a late afternoon and evening event with storms firing up during or after the evening commute. Right now, the main threats look to be damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes. However, I think flooding is the bigger threat. Keep checking back for more updates online and on our 48 First Alert Weather App as we get closer.
