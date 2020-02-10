FIRST ALERT: HIGH RISK for flash flooding today

On top of the flooding threat this week we also have a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center already has the entire Tennessee Valley in a Slight Risk for severe storms in their Day Three Outlook. However, it is still early in the process and confidence is low right now on timing and severity. IF storms do pan out, it looks like it will be a late afternoon and evening event with storms firing up during or after the evening commute. Right now, the main threats look to be damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes. However, I think flooding is the bigger threat. Keep checking back for more updates online and on our 48 First Alert Weather App as we get closer.