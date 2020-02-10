Calhoun, Athens State partnership to help child development course transfers

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Calhoun Community College and Athens State University are making it easier for students to continue their education.
A new partnership will allow students to transfer from Calhoun to Athens State without losing coursework.
The partnership is for Calhoun students enrolled in the child development program.
Through the program, students will earn degrees from both schools.
It’s meant to make that transition smooth.
“This agreement allows our students to be able to transfer just what they need. And we don’t lose graduates because then they can transfer back some of the hours, a reverse transfer will allow them to transfer some of the hours that they need to graduate at Calhoun. And they’ve got somebody who’s a point person to do that to make sure that that gets done,” said Donna Estill of Calhoun Community College.
The program is expected to help Calhoun and Athens State increase enrollment.
