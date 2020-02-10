3 arrested after high-speed chase in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Three men are in custody after deputies say they tried to break into a business in Rainsville and tried to escape DeKalb County deputies.
At approximately 8 p.m. Sunday, a deputy saw a vehicle traveling down Highway 35 at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic. When the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, it continued on at a high rate of speed, according to the sheriff’s office.
Additional deputies and Fort Payne officers were waiting for the vehicle at the Fort Payne city Limits. When the vehicle passed Walmart, the suspects pulled into the Alabama Crossings parking lot. They then fled on foot into the wooded area behind the Landers McLarty Ford dealership.
All three suspects were quickly apprehended. Deputies say they found illegal prescription pills in the vehicle. After the chase had concluded, deputies were notified that the Rainsville Police Department had received a report that the suspects in question were caught by the owner trying to break in to Monarch Carpet on Highway 75.
The driver, Antonio Headspeth, 31, of Atlanta, Georgia was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment , attempt to elude, and multiple traffic citations.
The passengers, Derrick Headspeth, 31 of Shefield, and Deangelo Wright, 22 of Atlanta, Georgia, were charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and attempt to elude.
Further charges are pending as Rainsville police investigate the attempted burglary.
"Our deputies did a great job at apprehending these suspects. They quickly put a plan into place as soon as the pursuit started, and left the suspect with nowhere to hide,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.
