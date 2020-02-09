PHOTOS: Tornado knocks down trees, damages buildings in Colbert County

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An EF-1 tornado knocked down trees and damaged some buildings in the Allsboro community in Colbert County on Wednesday.
Neighbors in the area say the storm knocked down around a dozen large trees. It blew the roof off one shed and destroyed two others, according to the Times Daily.
The National Weather Service says the storm was tracked near the Mississippi state line.
No one was injured in the storms. Neighbors says they’ll be making repairs to some of the damaged buildings on Monday.
Straight line winds, meanwhile, caused some damage in Sheffield.
Mayor Ian Sanford says a couple of trees near his home were partially uprooted, causing a part of the walkway to come up.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.