Sunshine today, active workweek ahead

Temperatures are very cold to start again, but today will be dry with sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 60s. Enjoy today’s break from the rain, because tomorrow start a very active pattern during the workweek.
Clouds build in overnight and rain returns overnight into early Monday morning. A cold front will sink toward the south, increasing rain coverage and intensity through the day tomorrow. The front will stall Tuesday and rain will continue. Wednesday will have showers as well, but there is also the possibility for strong storms. Another day of rain comes on Thursday, then conditions dry out going into Friday with high pressure to our north.
A FLOOD WATCH will be in effect Monday starting at 6 AM through Tuesday at 6 PM. With widespread rain expected Monday and Tuesday, on an already saturated ground along with swollen creeks and rivers, rainfall will likely cause flooding. 2-4″ of rain are possible just through Tuesday.
At the end of the rainy week, totals could elevate over 6″.Valentine’s Day on Friday looks to be the next opportunity for dry conditions. The end of the week will be much colder, though. Highs go from the lower 60s today and tomorrow to the mid/upper 40s at the end of the week
