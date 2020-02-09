No injuries in overnight Harvest fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An investigation is underway after a fire burned through a Hazel Green home late Saturday night.
Danielle Watson with the Hazel Green Fire Department said no one was injured, but two people were displaced.
Watson said the Red Cross was there to help.
The fire happened around 10:30 Saturday night at a home on Billy D. Harbin Rd., according to Watson.
Fire trucks from Hazel Green, New Market and Moores Mill were all there.
Watson said the home is expected to be a total loss and an investigation into what caused the fire is underway.
