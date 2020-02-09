Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (AP) — A Florida company that contracts with the Tennessee Department of Children's Services to run four youth treatment centers will be out by the end of the month. WBIR-TV reports TrueCore Behavioral Solutions operates the Mountain View Academy for Young Men in Dandridge. It has had at least 50 incidents requiring help from local police since 2016. Children's Services says the company is ending all operations in the state by Feb. 29. That includes three facilities in Davidson County. Problems at Mountain View began before TrueCore took over in 2017 but have continued on their watch. A TrueCore spokesman didn't respond to the station's request for comment.