Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

TREATMENT CENTER PROBLEMS
Tennessee official responds to problems at youth facility
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (AP) — The head of Tennessee's Department of Children's Services says she is aware of allegations of misbehavior by youths at a treatment center and the agency is working to improve safety at the facility. An investigation by WBIR-TV shows police have been called to address riots, assaults on employees, vandalism, escape attempts and other incidents at least 50 times at Mountain View Academy for Young Men since 2016. TrueCore Behavioral Solutions is ending operations at Mountain View and other Tennessee facilities by Feb. 29. DCS Commissioner Jennifer Nichols said the immediate focus is on the safety and security of the Dandridge facility.
CRASH-THREE KILLED
3 killed in vehicle crash near Tennessee-Kentucky state line
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say three people have been killed in a crash involving a car and two tractor trailers near the border of Tennessee and Kentucky. The Tennessee Highway Patrol tells news outlets that the crash was reported Friday night on Interstate 65 in Robertson County. The highway patrol said a Nissan Versa was traveling southbound when it was struck in the rear by a tractor trailer. The impact caused the Nissan to cross the median and head into incoming northbound traffic. The Nissan was then hit by another tractor trailer. All three people in the Nissan were killed. They are from Kentucky.
AP-US-PUBLIC-RECORDS-DESTROYED
Tennessee county suspends policy to destroy records requests
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee county has paused a policy to destroy public records requests after a newspaper highlighted the practice. The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports Hamilton County officials suspended the policy Friday after pressure from the County Commission and a proposed bill from members of the state Legislature. The move came after the newspaper detailed the establishment of a policy in October allowing the Hamilton County Attorney's Office to destroy public record requests and responses after 30 days. The Times Free Press reports the policy resulted in the destruction of an unknown number of records requested by the newspaper.
POLICE SHOOTING-NASHVILLE
Trial rescheduled for Nashville officer charged with murder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The trial date for a white Nashville police officer charged with fatally shooting an armed black man from behind has been postponed. Court records show that 25-year-old Andrew Delke's trial was originally set for March 16, but prosecutors requested a continuance after they hired a new expert witness who had a scheduling conflict. The trial will now begin June 22. Delke has pleaded not guilty to charges he shot and killed Daniel Hambrick from behind as Hambrick ran from officers during a foot chase in 2018. Delke’s attorney has said the officer acted in line with his training. Prosecutors argue Delke had other alternatives.
Contractor out after trouble at children's treatment center
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (AP) — A Florida company that contracts with the Tennessee Department of Children's Services to run four youth treatment centers will be out by the end of the month. WBIR-TV reports TrueCore Behavioral Solutions operates the Mountain View Academy for Young Men in Dandridge. It has had at least 50 incidents requiring help from local police since 2016. Children's Services says the company is ending all operations in the state by Feb. 29. That includes three facilities in Davidson County. Problems at Mountain View began before TrueCore took over in 2017 but have continued on their watch. A TrueCore spokesman didn't respond to the station's request for comment.
OBIT-RETIRED PUBLISHER
Retired Paris, Tennessee, editor, publisher dead at 85
PARIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Post-Intelligencer of Paris, Tennessee, reports retired editor and publisher William Bryant “Bill” Williams Jr. has died after suffering a stroke. He was 85. The newspaper said Williams battled Parkinson's disease and Lewy Body dementia for three years before the stroke on Wednesday. He died Thursday in Paris. Williams started as a newspaper carrier while a high school student and eventually worked his way up to editor and publisher, retiring in 1999. The funeral is at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church in Paris.