Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Steven Enoch scored 13 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 2:47 remaining, and David Johnson, Ryan McMahon and Malik Williams combined for eight more from the line to lift No. 5 Louisville past Virginia 80-73 for its 10th consecutive victory. The Cardinals led most of the way before the Cavaliers stormed back to go ahead 70-68 on Kihei Clark’s two technical free throws with 3:25 left. Johnson’s jumper tied it before Enoch two free throws put Louisville ahead for good. Tomas Woldetensae had 27 points with seven 3-pointers for Virginia.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Immanuel Quickley scored 18 points as No. 15 Kentucky defeated Tennessee 77-64 on Saturday to win for the sixth time in seven games and end its recent history of frustration in this building. The Wildcats (18-5, 8-2 SEC) beat Tennessee in Knoxville for the first time in Rick Barnes’ five-season tenure as the Volunteers’ coach. Tennessee (13-10, 5-5) had won their last four home games with Kentucky. Quickley was one of five Kentucky players in double figures. Santiago Vescovi scored 18 points for Tennessee.
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers rallied to beat the Nashville Predators 3-2. Alex Chiasson also scored for the Oilers, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Craig Smith and Nick Bonino scored for the Predators, who lost for the second time in six games.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Reggie Perry had 25 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high six assists to lead Mississippi State to an 80-70 win over Vanderbilt. Perry was 7 of 10 from the floor and 8 of 9 at the free throw line. Nick Weatherspoon added a season-high 21 points for the Bulldogs. Saben Lee had 20 points for Vanderbilt and Ejike Obinna had 12.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Carson Williams scored 24 points and his layup with 1:53 remaining gave Western Kentucky the lead en route to a 75-72 win over Southern Mississippi. Josh Anderson had 16 points for Western Kentucky, which has won seven in a row at home. Jared Savage added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Justice had 12 points. LaDavius Draine had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Gabe Watson added 16 points and seven assists. Tyler Stevenson had 14 points.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Jalen Tate scored 24 points and Tyler Sharpe scored 17 and Northern Kentucky pulled away from Detroit Mercy in the second half for an 84-65 win. Northern Kentucky led 41-35 at halftime, and with a 50-45 lead, NKU used a 13-0 run and were up by double digits the rest of the way. The Norse have won four straight and are 9-1 in their last 10, Trevon Faulkner added 16 points for the Norse and Adrian Nelson grabbed 13 rebounds coming off the bench. Dwayne Rose Jr. led the Titans with 21 points.