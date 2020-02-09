Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Jalen Tate scored 24 points and Tyler Sharpe scored 17 and Northern Kentucky pulled away from Detroit Mercy in the second half for an 84-65 win. Northern Kentucky led 41-35 at halftime, and with a 50-45 lead, NKU used a 13-0 run and were up by double digits the rest of the way. The Norse have won four straight and are 9-1 in their last 10, Trevon Faulkner added 16 points for the Norse and Adrian Nelson grabbed 13 rebounds coming off the bench. Dwayne Rose Jr. led the Titans with 21 points.