First Alert for flooding over the next few days

Cloud cover will begin to increase this evening with rain showers moving in after midnight into Monday morning, low temperatures will be near 50 degrees.
An active pattern lies ahead for this week so be sure to stay weather aware and up to date with the latest forecast, timing and impacts may shift slightly so keep checking back for updates. An AREAL FLOOD WARNING is in effect through Tuesday evening for locally heavy rainfall and runoff over the next few days, those living near the Tennessee River need to pay close attention to river levels over the next few days as over 5 inches of rain may be possible through Thursday.
Widespread rain showers will move in Monday with periods of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms. Rain showers will continue overnight into Tuesday as well. The First Alert is out for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Additional rain showers will linger into Wednesday with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts, additional flooding and isolated tornadoes will all be possible on Wednesday.
Rain showers will finally come to an end by Thursday afternoon followed by drier skies on Friday, highs will be near 50 degrees.
