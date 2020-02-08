Beautiful for Sunday, but heavy rain ahead next week

Unfortunately, next week is looking increasingly wet across the Tennessee Valley as many spots will see another round of heavy rain. Rainfall will likely move in after midnight Monday morning and that will pick up as we move through the day on Monday. Showers and storms will be with us much of the day and it looks like it will stall overnight into Tuesday as well. Waves of showers and storms are likely every day through Thursday and there is a chance that we will have areas that may see 5 to 8 inches of rain by Friday morning. Make sure to keep checking back for the very latest information through the week using the 48 First Alert Weather App and waff.com!