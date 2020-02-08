Beautiful for Sunday, but heavy rain ahead next week

After a wet and gloomy start to the day, Saturday has turned out to be a nice and sunny with seasonable temperatures!
The sunshine has been a nice breath of fresh air after a wet and gloomy week and we will have more of that for Sunday. However, the clear skies tonight will lead to a chilly morning across the Tennessee Valley with low temperatures around freezing. Some spots may wake up into the upper 20s as well, especially north into Middle Tennessee. Skies will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy through the day on Sunday and with a strong south wind we will see some warm temperatures.
Unfortunately, next week is looking increasingly wet across the Tennessee Valley as many spots will see another round of heavy rain. Rainfall will likely move in after midnight Monday morning and that will pick up as we move through the day on Monday. Showers and storms will be with us much of the day and it looks like it will stall overnight into Tuesday as well. Waves of showers and storms are likely every day through Thursday and there is a chance that we will have areas that may see 5 to 8 inches of rain by Friday morning. Make sure to keep checking back for the very latest information through the week using the 48 First Alert Weather App and waff.com!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
