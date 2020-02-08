Waters drop in DeKalb County, but concern of new rain lingers

COLLINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - DeKalb County is drying up, but new storms could be on the way.
EMA director Anthony Clifton said three roads in the county remain blocked by water, down from 22 on Feb. 6.
He said two washed out roads on Lookout Mountain have been repaired.
On County Road 851, a the family of Rebeca Jorge returned home after being evacuated by the water.
“I got three kids and my husband, he was sleeping. I was screaming, he say whats wrong? I say I’m scared! I think the house is flooding,” she said.
"My boys, they are scared, they say what are we gonna do? I say I don't know."
They called 911 and the fire department got them out.
They went to her sisters and returned Friday to search for lost bikes and a trash can that went down stream.
No water made it into the home, but with a baby on the way, her confidence is shaken.
“We know it’s not safe, but we don’t have anywhere to go. We have to stay here so, for right now no money to find a rent or buy another house so we’re just waiting,” she said.
Clifton said it’s possible debris blocking a nearby drainage pipe could have caused the flooding.
He said a county team will attempt to clear it before a thunderstorm comes through the area early next week.
