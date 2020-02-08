Trending dry this weekend, soggy next week

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect for Jackson and DeKalb Counties until 11 AM this morning.
Wintry precipitation, including snow and sleet, is possible this morning, especially for northeast Alabama where temperatures are below freezing. Light accumulation could be achievable on grassy areas.
Conditions will be much drier overall this weekend. Saturday will include a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon and Sunday will be mostly sunny. Highs this today will peak into the lower 50s and Sunday will be much warmer with temperatures near 60 degrees.
Drier conditions from this weekend will be short lived. Rain returns in a big way with rain chances each day of the workweek. The upcoming week could bring around 5″ or more to the Tennessee Valley. Flooding potential and issues will need to be monitored in the upcoming workweek.
