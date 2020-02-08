Tennessee county wants to establish ‘Second Amendment sanctuary’

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF) - Lincoln County residents are the latest pushing to affirm its commitment to the Second Amendment. A group is working to convince the commission to make the county a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”
Lincoln County Stands United is the group behind the effort. They are part of larger state group.
According to their Facebook page, they are a “very mixed group of men and women who believe in the 2A for various reasons.” They go on to say they are not a “fringe group or radicals.”
“We had some citizens that forwarded a resolution that originally came out of Virginia, I think. Of course, we don’t have any authority as a County government to take anybody’s guns away. I wouldn’t do that even if we did have the authority," said Lincoln County Commissioner Doug Cunningham.
The group plans to speak at the next commission meeting Feb. 18.
While no rallies are scheduled, organizers tell 48 News peaceful demonstrations aren’t off the table.
While Cunningham says he sees no movement from state lawmakers to change laws, this group says this is an effort to prevent that.
Right now, petitions to show support are at various businesses across the county.
