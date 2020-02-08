Prosecutors: chase started over expired tag, Officer O’Rear was called in for backup

KIMBERLY, Ala. (WBRC) - Preston Cheyenne Johnson, 37, accused of shooting and killing Kimberly Police Officer Nick O’Rear had his first appearance in court Thursday.
Prosecutors read the facts of the case in Judge William Bell’s courtroom.
Prosecutors say a chase on I-65 in north Jefferson County was initiated when officers noticed Johnson had an expired tag. The officers called for backup and Kimberly hero O’Rear responded.
Court records show Johnson shot out of his car and killed O’Rear.
Johnson and three other people were taken into custody near Highway 78 in Dora after 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Johnson is being held on no bond.
Officer O’Rear’s funeral will be Monday at Gardendale First Baptist Church at 1 p.m. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon. Following the service, Officer O’Rear will be buried at Jefferson Memorial Gardens in Trussville.
Governor Kay Ivey has directed flags be flown at half-staff on Monday until sunset.
Kimberly Mayor Bob Ellerbrock said O’Rear is the father of two with another child on the way.
