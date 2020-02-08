Little girl sleeping when tree falls into her bedroom in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A young girl survived a tree falling into her bedroom while she was sleeping. Part of the tree did hit her head, but thankfully, she will be okay.
As you can see in the video a 26-inch pine tree snapped in the yard in the Roebuck area before it hit the roof.
Bob Young with Eastern Tree Service shared the family’s story and this video with us as their crews work to remove the tree from the house and the ground.
Young tells us the little girl was asleep when the tree came in. And even more concerning, the family told Young they normally push the beds together, but on this night they didn’t.
Eastern Tree Service says on average they remove 300 trees a year that have fallen in yards and on homes.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.