Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Furkan Korkmaz scored a career-high 34 points, Ben Simmons added 22 points and 10 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 119-107 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Joel Embiid didn’t come out after halftime due to a stiff neck. He finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds in 16 minutes for the 76ers, who improved to an NBA-best 23-2 at home. Korkmaz made 13 of 17 shots, including 7 of 9 3-pointers. Ja Morant had 15 points to pace Memphis, which lost for just the fourth time in 17 games.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville has been dominant and resilient at times during its nine-game winning streak. The No. 5 Cardinals now looking to be more consistent at they try to win their first Atlantic Coast Conference championship in men's basketball. While comeback wins have demonstrated their resolve, second-year coach Chris Mack wants the Cardinals to take charge early. They'll need to be at the top of their game against defending national champion Virginia, which has won the past nine meetings between the teams and leads the series 15-4. The Cavaliers enter the ACC matchup leading the nation in several defensive categories.
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Mikael Granlund had a goal and an assist to lead to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. After assisting on the tying goal in the first, Granlund made it three straight goals for the visitors at 9:06 of the second. He poked in a rebound after Cam Talbot had stopped the initial blast from the blue line by Roman Josi. Dante Fabbro and Kyle Turris also scored for Nashville, which has won four of its last five. Sam Bennett and Rasmus Andersson had the goals for Calgary, which lost all three games on its homestand.
STORRS, CONN. (AP) — Megan Walker scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead No. 4 UConn to a 94-55 rout of Memphis. Christyn Williams added 20 points and Olivia Nelson Ododa had 19 points and seven boards on Friday night for the Huskies (20-2, 10-0 American), who have won 20 games for the 27th straight year. Madison Griggs scored 15 points for Memphis (12-11, 3-7), which lost for the first time in three games. The win was the Huskies 130th without a loss in American Athletic Conference play. UConn, which lost to No. 3 Oregon earlier in the week, plays top-ranked South Carolina on Monday.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mike Vrabel has finalized the members of his Titans coaching staff by hiring Jim Haslett as Tennessee's inside linebackers coach. Vrabel still hasn't named a defensive coordinator to replace Dean Pees. Who calls defensive plays for 2020 has yet to be determined, but it will be someone currently on staff. Vrabel says he has known Haslett since his rookie season at Pittsburgh. Haslett has been a defensive coordinator for 12 seasons, and Vrabel was defensive coordinator in 2017 for Houston. The Titans moved a trio of assistants with Ryan Crow now assistant special teams, Matt Edwards a defensive assistant and Scott Booker coaching safeties.
UNDATED (AP) — One of the biggest rivalries in college basketball will be played at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina when No. 7 Duke visits the Tar Heels. But the meeting Saturday is unlike any in recent memory with North Carolina having only escaped the ACC basement because co-cellar dwellers Miami and Wake Forest lost on Wednesday night. The Tar Heels hope top scorer Cole Anthony will continue rounding into form in his third game back from knee surgery. So far that hasn't been the case as Roy Williams' team has lost both games since Anthony's return.