Federal law could phase out burn pits, but for veteran in Toney it’s too late

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More than 190,000 American veterans have said they’ve been exposed to toxic burn pit smoke, and that number is growing.
Right now, burn pits are still used overseas.
The December passage of the National Defense Authorization Act mandates in just under a year, the Secretary of Defense has to create a plan to phase them out.
But for Madison County veteran Sean Chapman, it's too late.
“It’s all over your clothes, all over year your equipment. Like the other veterans stated, you couldn’t get away from it,” he said.
He said he served two tours in Iraq between 2003 and 2006, and the health effects of the burn pits began immediately.
“Hacking black up, brown stuff that’s got into your lungs, and you get back and it’s still going on," he said.
“Finding out I had IBS, getting the rashes, things I should of had as a teenager, that are showing up now in my 30′s and 40′s.”
He said he soldiered on, but finally filed VA claims in 2010.
They're still being processed.
The VA declined an interview for the special report, but did send a statement encouraging all veterans to file a health claim if they need.
