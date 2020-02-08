Cook Museum to host special amphibian day

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Does your kid love science? Then do we have an event for you!
Coming up next Saturday, February 15 is Alabama’s Amazing Amphibian Fun Day at the Cook Museum of Natural Science in Decatur. At this special event, your child can learn more about the scientific world through fun crafts, games and interactions with live animals!
The event lasts from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and is free for members or with general admission.
For more information, click on the interview above!
